Bipartisan legislative package would remove job barriers for Dreamers

The package would remove barriers for people who’ve been allowed to stay in the US under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a bipartisan push in the Wisconsin Legislature to expand job opportunities for young adults known as Dreamers.

One of the dreamers is Fatima Jimenez Gonzalez, a Marquette University senior who hopes to become a Spanish teacher.

“I have applied myself diligently for the last four years to earn a teaching degree and I have shown my commitment to the field of education,” she said. “And yet my capacity to fulfill this role is questioned simply because of my legal status.”

Under the bills, DACA recipients would be able to get professional licenses and qualify for in-state tuition.

