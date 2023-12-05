Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes a stop in Columbus

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopped Monday night in Columbus as it tours Canada and Wisconsin.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - All aboard! Holiday cheer has arrived in Columbus.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopped Monday night in Columbus as it tours Canada and Wisconsin.

Along with being lit up with an unbelievable lights display, the train makes a donation at each stop to help community food banks. Professional musicians Tenille Townes and Breland took to the stage to play a free concert from the brightly decorated train’s stage.

”I think it’s really cool to see everybody come especially in Columbus and just all over to come see it,” said volunteer Kady Meyers. “It’s super fun. It’s super pretty, and it’s just fun around the holidays.”

The train’s schedule includes 13 stops in Wisconsin, all happening Dec. 3-5. Here are the remaining dates:

DayCityTimeAddress
Dec. 5Portage1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.CPKC yard adjacent to Averbeck Street
Dec. 5Wisconsin Dells2:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.Amtrak Depot, 100 La Crosse Street
Dec. 5Mauston4:15 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.Division Street railway crossing
Dec. 5Tomah5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Amtrak Depot, 205 North Superior Avenue
Dec. 5Sparta6:50 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.Corner of S. Water Street and Milwaukee (south side of CPKC tracks)
Dec. 5La Crosse8:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Amtrak Station, 601 Saint Andrew Street

The train will tour through much of the U.S. from Nov. to Dec., before finishing up in Alberta.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopped Monday night in Columbus as it tours Canada and Wisconsin.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.

Latest News

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopped Monday night in Columbus as it tours Canada and...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes a stop in Columbus
State Street pedestrian mall
Madison officials discuss future State Street pedestrian mall experiment
For the first time in nearly a decade, the university is reinstating the Mounted Unit with two...
UWPD Mounted Patrol back in Badger territory
A portion of State Street might look a little different next spring. The City of Madison’s...
City of Madison officials discuss future State Street pedestrian mall
Madison's State Street - Campus Parking Garage
Rate hikes take effect in 2024 at several City of Madison parking facilities