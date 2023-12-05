Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes a stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - All aboard! Holiday cheer has arrived in Columbus.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopped Monday night in Columbus as it tours Canada and Wisconsin.

Along with being lit up with an unbelievable lights display, the train makes a donation at each stop to help community food banks. Professional musicians Tenille Townes and Breland took to the stage to play a free concert from the brightly decorated train’s stage.

”I think it’s really cool to see everybody come especially in Columbus and just all over to come see it,” said volunteer Kady Meyers. “It’s super fun. It’s super pretty, and it’s just fun around the holidays.”

The train’s schedule includes 13 stops in Wisconsin, all happening Dec. 3-5. Here are the remaining dates:

Day City Time Address Dec. 5 Portage 1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. CPKC yard adjacent to Averbeck Street Dec. 5 Wisconsin Dells 2:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. Amtrak Depot, 100 La Crosse Street Dec. 5 Mauston 4:15 p.m. - 4:40 p.m. Division Street railway crossing Dec. 5 Tomah 5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Amtrak Depot, 205 North Superior Avenue Dec. 5 Sparta 6:50 p.m. - 7:20 p.m. Corner of S. Water Street and Milwaukee (south side of CPKC tracks) Dec. 5 La Crosse 8:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Amtrak Station, 601 Saint Andrew Street

The train will tour through much of the U.S. from Nov. to Dec., before finishing up in Alberta.

