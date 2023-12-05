Clouds Give Way To Sunshine

Much Warmer Late Week
Next Few Days
Next Few Days
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
  • Cloudy Wednesday
  • Big Warm-Up By Friday
  • Watching Weekend Disturbance
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Hold on tight! It looks like a wild ride in the weather department over the next week. Initially it is the gloomy conditions that will stick around through midweek. After that, a warm front will move through with the return of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures for the end of the week. This will be a great time to get outside or perhaps finish getting up those holiday decorations. The weekend features our next weathermaker and what will happen is to be determined. A lot of disagreement in the data that could have us dry, wet, or snowy. Stay tuned!

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Mainly cloudy tonight with patchy fog. Overnight lows into the middle 20s along with light northwesterly winds 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a late day sprinkle or flurry possible. Seasonable with highs into the middle and upper 30s with breezy southwesterly winds 5-15 mph. Clearing skies Wednesday night with lows around the freezing mark. Thursday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures to around 50 degrees. It gets even warmer for Friday with continued sunshine. We should have no problem climbing into the lower 50s. Clouds will return Friday night ahead of our next disturbance.

Looking Ahead...

The weekend will be very unsettled as temperatures go form the 40s Saturday into the 30s by the end of the weekend. A low-pressure system will be moving somewhere through the region. Depending on the track, we are looking at rain, snow, or a combination of the two. It is too early to get specific, but it is worth watching as we move through the rest of the week.

