Flags to fly at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Day

Flag flown at half staff
Flag flown at half staff(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff later this week to honor the thousands of people who died in the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags across the state lowered on Thursday, Dec. 7, to pay tribute to the 54 servicemembers from Wisconsin and the approximately 2,400 people who were killed, as well as everyone else who was injured or had their lives touched that day.

“Today, we remember and pay tribute to these individuals, including so many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice, and we offer our gratitude and respect for our veterans and service members as we reflect upon a dark day in our nation’s history and ensure future generations understand and appreciate their memory and their legacy,” Evers said in a statement announcing the executive order.

The surprise attack by the Japanese military on the naval base at Pearl Harbor on that day in 1941 heralded the United States entry into World War II.

A second order by the governor declared Thursday would be Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, thanking everyone who served or still serves their nation in the Armed Forces.

Flags will be lowered on Thursday from sunrise to sunset.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’

Latest News

Dane County looks to stop forcing unwed fathers to repay Medicaid birth costs from before 2020
Snow moves out this morning, but clouds remain through the day.
Snow moving out this morning
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, right, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 7,...
Republican leaders of Wisconsin Legislature at odds over withholding university pay raises
Emergency landing
Wisconsin pastor accused of exploiting children in Venezuela and Cuba gets 15 years