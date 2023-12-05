Little Caesars employee attacked after suspects show up late to grab pizza

The suspects waited outside the pizza chain until the employee came out, then allegedly punched him multiple times.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects who showed up to pick up a pizza at a Madison shop after it closed allegedly attacked an employee as he was leaving, police reported on Monday.

The suspects had ordered a pie Sunday night from Little Caesars Pizza, on the 700 block of Gammon Road, but arrived too late, according to the Madison Police Department.

The suspects waited outside the pizza chain until the employee came out, then allegedly punched him multiple times. The pair also allegedly hit him with their car before leaving the business, the police report stated.

Officers arrived around 9:50 p.m. and said they did not locate the suspects.

No arrests have been made yet and no suspect descriptions were provided in the report.

