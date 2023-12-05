Madison officials discuss future State Street pedestrian mall experiment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A portion of State Street might look a little different next spring. The City of Madison’s Planning Department held a public meeting for the street’s future.

The city says it will conduct an experiment to turn the 400-600 blocks of State Street into a pedestrian mall.

With 60 people in attendance virtually and in-person, the planning committee received feedback on what should be added to the mall, when it should be open and opportunities for more artwork. Officials also showed preliminary designs for the area.

State Street pedestrian mall (WMTV)

“We certainly want to see all of Madison’s residents and the broader community occupy that space but we do have limitations,” Dan McAuliffe, City of Madison planner said. “We don’t have the ability to program or put on events in this space. We’re certainly looking for community partners that have events, you know, something like the Madison Night Market.”

Some of the concerns from attendees and business owners include extra street lighting, designs on the designated part of the block and sidewalk safety.

City of Madison Planning Committee (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

Officials say there will be no changes to pedestrian, wheelchair or bike accessibility. There will also not be any changes to streets or curbs. Emergency vehicles and city operations are allowed at all times.

“The pedestrian mall would just be open to anybody on foot or on bikes,” McAuliffe said. “There would be some delivery windows. We do know that that vehicles will have to go on the street during certain times, businesses need deliveries.”

The city also has a survey to receive additional feedback from the community.

State Street pedestrian mall (WMTV)

