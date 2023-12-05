Rate hikes take effect in 2024 at several City of Madison parking facilities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers will notice rate hikes to several City of Madison garages next year- for hourly rates and permits.

City of Madison explained Friday that the increases to the off-street locations are needed to maintain the facilities, improve services and ensure the safety of those utilizing the spaces. The changes will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Most of the hourly rate increases range from 30 cents to 40 cents more per hour, with the steepest increase being 60 cents more for the Overture Center Garage, at 318 W. Mifflin Street.

The changes also create a 24/7 monthly permit rate for the Wilson Lot, at 20 E. Wilson Street, of $200 per month.

The Transportation Commission approved the rate increases on Nov. 8. The City added that the time prices went up was in 2018.

Here are the full list of increases, as listed by the City (wording theirs):

State Street Capitol Garage

Increasing the State Street Capitol Garage rate from $1.20/hour to $1.50/hour.

Increasing 24/7 monthly permits rate from $240/month to $250/month.

Increasing the weekday monthly permit from $150/$180 per month for resident/non-resident to $190/$200 per month.

Increasing the evening monthly permit from $70/$85 per month for resident/non-resident to $80/$95 per month.

State Street Campus Garage

Increasing the State Street Campus Garage rate from $1.50/hour to $1.80/hour.

Increasing 24/7 monthly permit rate from $250/month to $325/month.

Increasing the weekday monthly permit from $180/$200 per month for resident/non-resident to $210/$230 per month.

Increasing the evening monthly permit from $90/$105 per month for resident/non-resident to $110/$115 per month.

Capitol Square North Garage

Increasing the Capitol Square North Garage rate from $1.20/hour to $1.50/hour.

Overture Center Garage

Increasing the Overture Center Garage rate from $1.00/hour to $1.60/hour.

Increasing 24/7 monthly permit rate from $220/month to $240/month.

Increasing the weekday monthly permit at Overture Center Garage from $150/$170 per month for residents/non-residents to $180/$200 per month.

Increasing the evening monthly permit from $55/$65 per month for residents/non-residents to $65/$75 per month.

South Livingston Street Garage

Increasing the South Livingston Street Garage rate from $0.80/hour to $1.20/hour

Increasing the evening monthly permit from $92/$100 per month for resident/non-resident to $105/$115 per month.

Wilson Lot

Establishing a 24/7 monthly permit rate for Wilson Lot of $200 per month.

Increasing the weekday monthly permit from $135/$155 per month for resident/non-residents to $155/$175 per month.

