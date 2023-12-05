Santa Claus waves to patients at American Family Children’s Hospital

By Juliana Tornabene
Dec. 5, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Santa Claus came to town Tuesday morning to bring holiday cheer to all the good boys and girls at American Family Children’s Hospital.

A firetruck served as Old Saint Nick’s sleigh during a parade down Highland Avenue. Santa spent his morning waving to kids in the hospital and several emergency vehicles guided his path, instead of his famous reindeer squad.

“A lot of us look at this time of the year as a really happy time and we forget that everybody might not be as fortunate,” Santa said. “Everybody might be going through a different time, and if we can bring some joy to them, that’s what we’re here to do.”

Santa’s visit to the Children’s Hospital has been hosted by Madison Firefighters Local 311 for over 60 years. The agency has also donated funds to buy gifts for each patient at the children’s hospital.

Santa Claus will also visit children inside the hospital next week before delivering presents around the world at the end of the month.

