Snow moving out this morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Any lingering snow showers are flurries will come to an end early this morning. There is a little clipper that will race by to the south of here over the next 6 hours. This clipper is what generated the light snow that we saw early this morning.

Pavement temperatures across most of southern Wisconsin are above freezing, so much of the snow will be melting as soon as it comes to an end. Few, if any travel issues are expected this morning.

After that, cloudy skies will linger through the day. As the clipper gets farther away, a few breaks in the clouds are expected overnight tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures will remain near average with highs in the upper 30s both today and tomorrow.

A warming trend is on the way for the remainder of the week. High temperatures by Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s across most of southern Wisconsin.

For the weekend, conditions are looking a little damp on Saturday with a high probability of picking up some rain possibly mixed with a little snow. By Sunday, dryer air fills in, and we are back into partial sunshine beyond that temperatures will remain above average into the first part of next week with a little, if any precipitation expected.

