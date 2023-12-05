Soon-to-be Janesville police chief to focus on staffing, homelessness

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Chief Chad Pearson has spent 25 years at the Janesville Police Department and next month he will be sworn in as the department’s new chief of police.

While he hasn’t taken his oath of office yet, Chief Pearson has already taken the reins at the Janesville Police Department. He is currently serving as acting police chief for JPD, but his title will be shortened next month when he becomes chief.

“A community that supports their law enforcement agency looks to stay inside for their next chief and that’s exactly what the city of Janesville did in this matter,” Chief Pearson said.

The former deputy chief has been with the department since 1998, already well-connected to the Janesville community.

“Janesville Area Crime Stoppers, we support Chad as the chief,” Janesville Area Crime Stoppers president Chad Perkins. “We’ve worked hand in hand with Chad and the PD and we will continue to and we all support you, Chad.”

While feeling welcomed into his new role...

“I’ve been humbled by the kind gestures, comments, letters, the handshakes.”

Chief Pearson says there’s already a lot of work to be done. He adds former Chief David Moore wasn’t the only employee the department has lost recently.

“The first thing I’m gonna spearhead is our current staffing. We have a retirement from my co-partner, my partner right now, the deputy chief. So right now, as it stands, I’m gonna have two brand new deputy chiefs.”

But with several qualified candidates and a good department culture, Chief Pearson is optimistic about the future.

“It’s all been positive and they’re looking for growth and they want to be a part of this transition which I think is going to cultivate a culture of those that are outside looking for employment and law enforcement are gonna want to work for our team.”

He says homelessness is another concern he plans to tackle early on, adding it’s a social matter that needs to be addressed using the city’s many resources.

“We’re trying to facilitate a way for them to improve their lifestyle, find places to live, employment, and move on with their lives, you know, and become productive citizens within the community.”

Chief Pearson says he will be sworn in at some point next month.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.