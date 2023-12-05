Work vehicle destroyed after fire on Madison’s south side

A vehicle is considered a total loss after a fire on Madison's Waunona Way, near Lake Monona.
A vehicle is considered a total loss after a fire on Madison's Waunona Way, near Lake Monona.(Madison Fire Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A work truck was engulfed in flames and was completely destroyed Tuesday morning while at a construction site on Madison’s south side.

Crews were waterproofing a new basement foundation around 9:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Waunona Way, just off Lake Monona, when the fire started, the Madison Fire Department explained. Its report indicated dark smoke could be seen from about a mile away and across the lake.

Crews indicated the vehicle was covered in flames that were fueled by flammable equipment and tools on board. Firefighters managed to get the fire under control before it reached any nearby home or other building.

An engine crew was able to extinguish most of the fire, while other groups finished up by clearing out hot spots.

MFD noted no one was hurt and no property damage was reported, apart from the vehicle loss.

