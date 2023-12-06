Beautiful End To Week

Make Some Outside Plans

Gusty Winds Tonight

Watching Weekend Disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our gloomy stretch of weather is coming to an end as beautiful conditions return for the end of the week. Make some plans to get outside on both Thursday and Friday as changes will arrive for the weekend. The unseasonably warm temperatures will give way to a complicated system both Saturday and Sunday. Track is everything in terms of what we see, but at this point in time it looks more wet than wintry. It bears watching as a shift in storm track could change things over the next few days.

What’s Coming Up...

Partly cloudy skies tonight as lows dip into the lower 30s. Gusty winds expected, especially this evening, out of the southwest 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday as highs climb into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Clear skies Thursday night with lows into the upper 30s, possibly climbing after midnight. Another great day on Friday as highs make the lower 50s. We increase clouds by the late afternoon and evening ahead of our weekend disturbance. This will bring mainly cloudy skies by Friday night.

Looking Ahead...

The weekend continues to be a complicated forecast, but at this point looks warm enough for more rain than snow. This could still end as a little snow for the day on Sunday. We will keep an eye on things for any changes as there are still a lot of moving pieces. Beyond that, most of next week looks calm, dry, and with a gradual warm-up.

