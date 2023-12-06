Big warm up in sight!

Peeks of sun, mild today

Highs near 50° Thursday

Highs over 50° Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It looks like you’ll see a lot of clouds around once again today. The clouds did, however, keep temperatures up at night, and lows this morning started in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Unfortunately, with the clouds around during the day, temperature rises will come slowly we will be topping off in the middle to upper 30s by this afternoon. You may see a few peeks of sun if you’re lucky.

What’s Coming Up...

Dryer air will begin to make its way into the state late today and into tonight. That dry air will work to break the clouds and we should have quite a bit of sunshine in the picture by tomorrow. With the sunshine and wind shifting to southerly, temperatures are going to rise nicely. Highs tomorrow are expected to top off in the mid to upper 40s.

Even warmer air will make its way in toward the end of the week. Some sunshine is expected Friday with high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 50s. Those temperatures could be close to 20° above average.

Looking Ahead...

A messy system will make its way in as we head through the weekend. Low pressure will move through the region and will bring increasing chances of rain beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday and Saturday night. A little bit of snow may mix in with the system at times especially as it is exiting to the east.

Once the low moves out cooler air will fill in behind it and will have high temperatures back in the 30s to start next week.

