Both UW hockey teams bracing for ranked opponents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is one of three schools in the nation where their men’s and women’s hockey teams are ranked inside the top 10. The badgers are joined by Quinnipiac and Minnesota.

the women are no. 3, while the men are no. 6. Both badger teams prepare to take on ranked opponents this week.

The women will play no. 2 Minnesota for the border battle in Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday. It will be their final game of the first half of the season, then they will be off for almost a month afterwards.

The last time the Badgers and Gophers met was last year in the Frozen Four, where the Badgers won 3-2 in overtime. For head coach Mark Johnson, he could go on and on listing his favorite memories against the Gophers.

“That’s what makes the series fun,” Johnson said. “I mean, they’re well-coached, they’ve got good players, always have. It comes down to who’s going to make a play, who’s going to get a power play and capitalize, what goaltender is going to make this save, and that’s what makes it fun. So for us to prepare for it, it’s an energizing type of week. You know what you are going up against, we know where we’re playing, so it’s easy to get up for these games.”

It's the #UWTeddyToss presented by @BMO_US on Saturday at the Kohl Center



Bring your new stuffed animals to throw on the ice postgame to benefit Toys for Tots and local children here in Dane County



🐻 https://t.co/knjJF7iXLH pic.twitter.com/bWZUv2R8Pu — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 5, 2023

The Badgers play the Gophers on Friday and Saturday in the Twin Cities.

The men also play a ranked opponent. They welcome no. 17 Penn State to the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday. Like the women, the men will also have a few weeks off. Head coach Mike Hastings’ message to his team for this weekend was clear.

“Staying focused,” Hastings said. “When we started back in September, when school started, we asked the guys to focus on their ‘dailys,’ the things that they can control, not worry about things that happened that we could no longer control and not focus on our first game until our first game got here. They did a good job of that. We’ve asked them to stay on that path and just finish our first half.”

the men play on Friday and Saturday in Madison. Saturday’s game at 7:00 is the Teddy Toss, so make sure to bring a teddy bear to donate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.