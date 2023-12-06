BRAVA Magazine celebrates food and family

We’re celebrating food and family this holiday season- with fun suggestions from BRAVA Magazine.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re celebrating food and family this holiday season- with fun suggestions from BRAVA Magazine.

The magazine recently featured family-owned restaurants, recipes from local chefs and a restaurant that celebrates Ukrainian cuisine.

Editorial director Shayna Mace broke down these foodie favorites

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’

Latest News

We’re celebrating food and family this holiday season- with fun suggestions from BRAVA Magazine.
BRAVA Magazine celebrates food and family
A detective said their agency’s tips have not helped find any evidence proving someone hurt...
Missing Juneau County woman’s family feels investigators are not doing enough
City of Madison Fire Department
Madison Fire Department: Two displaced after northside attic fire
Missing Juneau County woman's family feels investigators are not doing enough
Missing Juneau County woman’s family feels investigators are not doing enough