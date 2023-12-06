Car wholesalers testify at hearing for licensing bill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Groups for and against a bill that would redefine what can be considered a car wholesaler office spoke on the legislation Tuesday.

A hearing on Senate Bill 588 was held Tuesday morning to discuss requirements for car wholesaler licensees.

One side says that the bill would only harm small businesses.

“The wholesale dealers targeted by this legislation are typically small businesses started by individuals with extensive auto industry experience. This legislation needlessly targets an entire category of legitimate small businesses,” Zach Bemis of U.S. Dealer Licensing and Wholesale Dealer License, Inc. said at the hearing.

In support of the bill, Vice President of Bay Auto Parts and Auto Recycler Jerad Jandrain argued the bill just makes things clearer.

“SB588 simply clarifies that if you are going to be a motor vehicle wholesaler in the state of Wisconsin, you are going to operate like a regular business,” Jandrain said.

The bill comes as an investigation revealed almost 1,000 car wholesalers operating out of one office building.

To prevent this, the bill requires car wholesalers to have a permanent location with indoor office space. This means wholesalers are not allowed to rent office space, share office space, have cubicles, or be in the same building as another wholesaler, according to the bill.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.