Car wholesalers testify at hearing for licensing bill

Groups for and against a bill that would redefine what can be considered a car wholesaler office spoke on the legislation Tuesday.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Groups for and against a bill that would redefine what can be considered a car wholesaler office spoke on the legislation Tuesday.

A hearing on Senate Bill 588 was held Tuesday morning to discuss requirements for car wholesaler licensees.

One side says that the bill would only harm small businesses.

“The wholesale dealers targeted by this legislation are typically small businesses started by individuals with extensive auto industry experience. This legislation needlessly targets an entire category of legitimate small businesses,” Zach Bemis of U.S. Dealer Licensing and Wholesale Dealer License, Inc. said at the hearing.

In support of the bill, Vice President of Bay Auto Parts and Auto Recycler Jerad Jandrain argued the bill just makes things clearer.

“SB588 simply clarifies that if you are going to be a motor vehicle wholesaler in the state of Wisconsin, you are going to operate like a regular business,” Jandrain said.

The bill comes as an investigation revealed almost 1,000 car wholesalers operating out of one office building.

To prevent this, the bill requires car wholesalers to have a permanent location with indoor office space. This means wholesalers are not allowed to rent office space, share office space, have cubicles, or be in the same building as another wholesaler, according to the bill.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
LaFleur fuels rumors of Taylor Swift’s arrival for Packers vs Chiefs at Lambeau Field

Latest News

PHOTO: Transgender flag, Photo Date: 6/17/2017
Democratic Wisconsin governor vetoes bill to ban gender-affirming care for kids
Amaree Goodall was arrested in Holland, Michigan, Wednesday after Beloit police recieved tips...
Lawyer for suspect accused in killing outside Beloit high school withdraws
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25,...
Fake Donald Trump electors settle civil lawsuit in Wisconsin, agree that President Biden won
The attorney representing the suspect accused of killing a man outside a Beloit high school...
Lawyer withdraws in case of suspect accused of killing outside Beloit high school