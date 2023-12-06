Cause of Beloit garage fire under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a fire that tore through a Beloit garage is still under investigation.

The City of Beloit Fire Department explained in a Facebook post that crews responded a little after 1 p.m. to the 700 block of Park Avenue.

The department did not have a damage estimate for the garage.

No one was hurt, the BFD noted.

