Cause of Beloit garage fire under investigation

No one was hurt, the BFD noted.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a fire that tore through a Beloit garage is still under investigation.

The City of Beloit Fire Department explained in a Facebook post that crews responded a little after 1 p.m. to the 700 block of Park Avenue.

The City of Beloit Fire Department explained in a Facebook post that crews responded a little after 1 p.m. to the 700 block of Park Avenue for a fire.(City of Beloit Fire Department Facebook)

The department did not have a damage estimate for the garage.



