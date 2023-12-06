Cause of Beloit garage fire under investigation
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a fire that tore through a Beloit garage is still under investigation.
The City of Beloit Fire Department explained in a Facebook post that crews responded a little after 1 p.m. to the 700 block of Park Avenue.
The department did not have a damage estimate for the garage.
No one was hurt, the BFD noted.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.