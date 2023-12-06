Evers vetoes ban on gender-affirming surgeries for minors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Gov. Tony Evers vetoed Wednesday a Republican-backed bill designed to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors in Wisconsin. The proposals would target doctors, barring them from performing the operations.

“I am vetoing this bill in its entirety because I object to restricting physicians from providing evidence-based and medically appropriate care to their patients, restricting parents from making decisions with physicians to ensure their kids receive the healthcare they need, and preventing patients from receiving that basic, lifesaving care,” Evers said in a statement.

The bill, AB465, passed each chamber of the legislature in October with strong majorities, despite unified opposition from Democrats. The measure cleared the Senate with the two-thirds majority needed to override Evers’ veto but fell several votes short in the Assembly.

State Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Cedarburg) reacted quickly to Evers’ action releasing a statement accusing the governor of “being more concerned with kowtowing to the extremes of the progressive movement than he is with protecting the innocence of Wisconsin’s children.”

Stroebel stated there were no long-term studies on the effects of such surgeries and claimed some evidence shows they do more harm than good. Stroebel’s statement also accused the governor of ignoring a policy he said had the support of most voters in the state.

In his statement, Evers argued the lawmakers of “manufacture and perpetuate false, hateful, and discriminatory anti-LGBTQ people and kids’ mental health.” His office highlighted some of the executive orders issued by the governor to support the LGBTQ community, including his first one, which prohibited discrimination and harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Previously, the governor blocked a provision in the most recent biennial budget that stopped the use of Medicaid dollars on gender-affirming procedures, including puberty-blocking drugs, hormone replacement therapy, and gender affirmation surgeries, his office noted.

