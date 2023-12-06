Holiday Express Model Train & Flower Show rolls back into Olbrich

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All aboard the Holiday Express! Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ annual Model Train & Flower Show is back on the tracks for another festive year.

Each year, Olbrich’s horticulturists design and carefully construct a unique environment for visitors of all ages to explore model trains among flowers and foliage with seasonal décor.

The display can be viewed through Dec. 31. Tickets can be purchased at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

