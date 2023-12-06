Lawyer for suspect accused in killing outside Beloit high school withdraws

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The attorney representing the suspect accused of killing a man outside a Beloit high school has withdrawn from the case, court records show.

Amaree Goodall appeared in Rock County court on Tuesday for a status conference, where a proposal for his counsel to withdraw was approved.

According to the affidavit in support of the order, attorney Kim Zion said she recently discovered a conflict that would bar her from representing Goodall. Zion told Goodall about the conflict and he had no objection, according to the order.

The order did not state what the conflict was.

Another status conference for Goodall was set for Jan. 4, 2024, and his trial is scheduled to begin in February.

Goodall, 20, is charged with first first-degree reckless homicide. He is accused in the killing of Jion Broomfield following a Jan. 29 basketball game between the Beloit Memorial High School and Madison’s La Follette High School.

Court records indicate a felony charge of battery by prisoners was filed against him on Monday. A $500 cash bond was set.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.