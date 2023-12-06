Madison Fire Department: Two displaced after northside attic fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are still investigating the cause of a fire that forced two people and a pet to leave their home on Madison’s north side, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters noted seeing a light haze coming from a gable vent of the home, in the 1900 block of Northwestern Avenue, after smoke and flames were reportedly showing from the roof around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews headed up to the attic and reported about one-square-foot of insulation was smoldering. Firefighters quickly put out the flames and checked the ceiling to see if the fire had spread.

Firefighters used water to cool down falling insulation with burn marks and additional hot spots. They also noticed a junction box with electrical wires out underneath the insulation, and reported calling Madison Gas & Electric to shut down electrical to the home.

The American Red Cross is helping the people who lived in the home. No one was hurt, MFD added.

