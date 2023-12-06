Mental health professionals to work alongside Beloit police in pilot program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mental health professionals will work side by side with police officers on certain calls in Beloit under a new pilot program, the City revealed Tuesday.

Beloit Police Department is teaming up with Rock County Human Services’ Crisis Intervention when responding to calls for services involving mental health and crises. The pilot program was approved Monday night by the Beloit Common Council.

Officials explained this initiative aims to provide immediate support and specialized care for the person involved. In addition to having experts in de-escalation on the calls, mental health professionals will also suggest follow-up services to the person and their families. This could include counseling and community-based mental health services.

“This pilot program represents a proactive step towards a more compassionate and effective response to mental health crises in our community,” Police Chief Andre Sayles said. “By integrating mental health professionals into our emergency response teams, we hope to provide better outcomes for individuals in crisis while also supporting the mental well-being of our officers.”

The police department will provide an office, equipment and training to the crisis worker. Rock County will fund the program. The department did not indicate when the program would start.

The City of Madison launched the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program two years ago, featuring teams made up of a community paramedic and a mental health crisis worker. The teams handle non-violent behavioral health calls made to 911, rather than sending police officers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.