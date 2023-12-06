Missing Juneau County woman’s family feels investigators are not doing enough

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Leya Stewart’s family say they don’t believe the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is trying hard enough to find the missing 43-year-old woman, and the Sheriff’s Office said it has investigated all tips submitted so far.

Stewart was last seen on the Fourth of July in the Township of Lemonweir.

Kathleen Engelman is Stewart’s aunt and she said the family receives new tips about their missing niece, sister and mother every day, but the police are not looking into these tips.

“I literally feel like if we’re going to find Leya, we’re going to have to do it ourselves,” Engelman said. “Because Juneau County doesn’t care. They’re not out there searching.”

She said police should be searching private properties more frequently in Juneau County, because they believe a person who lives near 19th Avenue, north of 43rd Street, in Lemonweir, killed her and hid her body.

“These are very specific and we just get patronized,” Engelman said. “It’s very condescending. They’re not searching and it’s private property, we can’t go search.”

Detective Shaun Goyette said he understands the family’s frustrations, but said their tips have not helped find any evidence proving someone hurt Stewart.

“All the information that we’re getting is leading us to dead ends,” he said. “I wish I had more answers and unfortunately right now we just don’t. We don’t know.”

Goyette said they searched on foot and by drone, but have not found evidence leading their search to Stewart or her body.

“I wish I had the crystal ball that would tell me,” he said. “There are so many different plausible scenarios that could’ve happened. We don’t have any specific evidence that would point us to one pinpoint location.”

Engelman said she will not give up until her family knows the truth and locates Stewart.

“It’s killing us. You cannot fathom what we’re going through as a family to hear these thing,” she said. “She’s somebody, somebody loves her and a lot of somebodies love her.”

Engelman is offering over $2,000 in reward money to anyone who helps the family find Stewart.

She said anyone with information should call her at 608-548-8885 or the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649.

