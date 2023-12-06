Missing Oregon woman’s daughter finally has answers 40 years after mom’s disappearance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After decades of not knowing much of anything about her mother, a woman is overcome with emotion after her mother’s remains were identified.

Connie Christensen, an Oregon woman, went missing in April of 1982, in Tennessee. Her remains were found in Indiana and identified through genetic genealogy.

“We do know an eyewitness placed her in Nashville, Tennessee around the first part of April, but that’s the last confirmation that we have of Connie’s whereabouts,” Lauren Ogden, a Wayne County, Indiana, chief deputy said.

At the time of her disappearance, her daughter Misty LaBean was just one year old. Connie left LaBean with relatives before she left.

Connie Christensen (WMTV)

“I didn’t get to know a lot about her at all when I was young because I think everybody was a little hurt because they thought that she chose to be gone,” LaBean said.

Connie’s remains were found the same year she went missing by hunters in Wayne County, Indiana, the day after Christmas. She was believed to be pregnant at the time.

“It’s definitely not easy to go to school and tell people that you don’t have a mom,” LaBean said.

Last year while at work, LaBean received a call from the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

“I immediately started crying, and one of my coworkers was like, ‘it might not be her.’ And I’m like, you don’t understand, like, it’s her. I know it is,” LaBean said.

Connie Christensen (WMTV)

Nonprofit DNA Doe Project helped connect the dots to Connie’s family tree.

“There’s a lot of steps and things that happen before it actually gets to the DNA Doe Project,” Missy Koski, investigative genetic genealogist team leader, said.

This includes finding two DNA relative matches of Connie.

“It is heartwarming that we were able to bring resolution to her daughter, which we never know about, that when we take on a case, we have no idea the circumstances,” Lori Flowers, investigative genetic genealogist team leader, said.

Forty years later, LaBean realized she was always connected to her mom.

“One of the things I found out is that she really liked cats and I’ve always been an animal person,” LaBean said.

The last thing Connie was wearing before she died is now a reminder around LaBean’s neck.

“One of the most surprising things to me is her ring that’s an opal. I actually fell in love with opals when I was like 12,” she said.

Connie's daughter wears her mom's opal ring and ashes around her neck. (WMTV)

Recently she took the journey to where her mom’s remains were found. Feeling a sense of closure, LaBean still knows work needs to be done.

“I want to know what happened to her,” LaBean said. “I want to know who killed her. I’d love to know a little bit about what she was doing while she was gone and what happened.”

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office in Indiana says Connie’s case is an open homicide investigation.

Connie Christensen (WMTV)

“We’re very much still open to information,” Ogden said.

The coroner’s office primarily worked with Misty and her family since September 2022.

“The case is so old that the sheriff’s office no longer has it, so the Indiana State Police has this case,” Ogden said. “They pretty much gave us the green light to just run with it "

Officials hope to bring more answers to the family and solve this case.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.