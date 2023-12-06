Pet of the Week: Meet Raya!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s Pet of the Week is a pretty puppy who loves to lounge around.

Raya is a 4-year-old mix up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

The humane society’s Faith Stephens says Raya did not get along with a dog she last lived with, but could get along with another in the future.

“She actually has been in a foster home recently with other dogs and done really awesome, she met kids and did great, she actually had a doggy day out this week and met Santa ... she’s had a really good time,” Stephens said.

Raya is always excited to meet new people! If you want to meet her, visit petsgohome.org.

