Proposed legislative package addresses higher education budget shortfalls, access

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin lawmakers gathered with education leaders Tuesday to introduce legislation that addresses college and university budget shortfalls, access and affordability.

Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point) and Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) say the Reaching Higher for Higher Education bill package helps to invest in students, educators and higher education institutions.

Notable investments proposed in the package include fully funding a tuition freeze for the next academic year and creating a student success fund that supports Universities of Wisconsin campuses in rural and underserved communities.

Officials say the additional $60 million in funding to the System will help make up for the deficit in the 2023-25 biennial budget.

“This Reaching Higher for Higher Education package sends a strong message to our current and future educators as well as students in Wisconsin that we support them and value them,” Shankland said. “From our perspective it’s the least that we can do.”

It would also fund the Wisconsin Technical College System’s 2023-25 budget request, upping state aid to technical colleges and district boards by $49 million.

Wisconsin’s funding for state universities ranks 43rd in the nation, according to Rep. Shankland.

