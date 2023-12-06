Sweet 16 run perfect gift for Thomas-Ailara

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball will host no. 14 Penn State at the Field House on Thursday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

The Badgers have swept their last four opponents, which, of course, includes the first two games of the NCAA Tournament.

For one Badger, the tournament has a special meaning. Grad student Temi Thomas-Ailara came to UW this year after spending the first four years of her career at Northwestern.

Birthday time for Temi time!! 😁 Wishing a big happy birthday to #12 today 🥳 pic.twitter.com/gibtBIz6oN — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 4, 2023

While she came to Madison with a ton of experience, she never made an appearance in the NCAA tournament- until this year. The excitement was beyond belief for the outside hitter.

“I told the team, because yesterday [Monday] was my birthday and I said for the past four years, I always wanted to play in the tournament on my birthday, or have practice and I wasn’t able to until this year,” Thomas-Ailara said. “And Kelly [Sheffield] asked me in film yesterday, what’s been the best part of your birthday, and I said, ‘to be able to practice.’ And it’s been so surreal so far just to be able to achieve this and make it into the tournament. But also, be in the Sweet 16, which, I mean, 16 teams have that opportunity out of hundreds and hundreds in the US.”

The Badgers and Nittany Lions face off on Thursday at 7:00 from the Field House.

