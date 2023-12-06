Sweet 16 run perfect gift for Thomas-Ailara

Temi Thomas-Ailara goes up for a hit.
Temi Thomas-Ailara goes up for a hit.(Nolan Kromke/ UWBadgers.com)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball will host no. 14 Penn State at the Field House on Thursday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

The Badgers have swept their last four opponents, which, of course, includes the first two games of the NCAA Tournament.

For one Badger, the tournament has a special meaning. Grad student Temi Thomas-Ailara came to UW this year after spending the first four years of her career at Northwestern.

While she came to Madison with a ton of experience, she never made an appearance in the NCAA tournament- until this year. The excitement was beyond belief for the outside hitter.

“I told the team, because yesterday [Monday] was my birthday and I said for the past four years, I always wanted to play in the tournament on my birthday, or have practice and I wasn’t able to until this year,” Thomas-Ailara said. “And Kelly [Sheffield] asked me in film yesterday, what’s been the best part of your birthday, and I said, ‘to be able to practice.’ And it’s been so surreal so far just to be able to achieve this and make it into the tournament. But also, be in the Sweet 16, which, I mean, 16 teams have that opportunity out of hundreds and hundreds in the US.”

The Badgers and Nittany Lions face off on Thursday at 7:00 from the Field House.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’

Latest News

Wisconsin beat Minnesota State 6-0.
Both UW hockey teams bracing for ranked opponents
Wisconsin guard AJ Storr (2) falls with the rebound next to Michigan State guard Tyson Walker...
Storr’s 22 points and Crowl’s 18 help No. 23 Wisconsin top Michigan State 70-57 for 6th straight win
Antetokounmpo, Bucks breeze past Knicks 146-122, into semifinals of In-Season Tournament
FILE - Miller Park, which has since been renamed American Family Field, is seen Thursday, Dec....
Wisconsin governor signs off on $500 million plan to fund repairs and upgrades at Brewers stadium