Wisconsin Winter Realms begins 2024 ticket sales

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets are now on sale to visit a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva this January.

Winter Realms, formerly Ice Castles Wisconsin, has begun advanced ticket sales for their winter experience opening next month, they said in a Facebook post.

The event website says this year there will not be a castle, but there will be ice slides, tubing, igloos, ice volcanoes, and more.

Last year, the Ice Castles season closed after just three days, due to higher than usual temps melting the castle.

Organizers have not commented on planning for weather.

Tickets range from $26-30, and can be bought online.

