Wisconsin Winter Realms begins 2024 ticket sales

Ice Castles, 2023.
Ice Castles, 2023.(Colton Molesky)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets are now on sale to visit a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva this January.

Winter Realms, formerly Ice Castles Wisconsin, has begun advanced ticket sales for their winter experience opening next month, they said in a Facebook post.

The event website says this year there will not be a castle, but there will be ice slides, tubing, igloos, ice volcanoes, and more.

Last year, the Ice Castles season closed after just three days, due to higher than usual temps melting the castle.

Organizers have not commented on planning for weather.

Tickets range from $26-30, and can be bought online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
LaFleur fuels rumors of Taylor Swift’s arrival for Packers vs Chiefs at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Arlington Wholesale Dealer
Car wholesalers testify at hearing for licensing bill
PHOTO: Transgender flag, Photo Date: 6/17/2017
Democratic Wisconsin governor vetoes bill to ban gender-affirming care for kids
Amaree Goodall was arrested in Holland, Michigan, Wednesday after Beloit police recieved tips...
Lawyer for suspect accused in killing outside Beloit high school withdraws
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25,...
Fake Donald Trump electors settle civil lawsuit in Wisconsin, agree that President Biden won