Another Gorgeous Day On The Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are looking at a beautiful end to the workweek! Sun and unseasonably high temperatures moved in today and will continue through Friday before our next weather system moves in early Saturday.

Today temperatures made it into the upper 40s to low 50s. For many that was well over 15 degrees above the average. Overnight we’ll continue to stay mostly clear with lows staying mild, dropping down to near 40. For the morning, we could see some patchy fog developing before sunrise and lingering till mid-morning. In some areas, visibility could drop down to less than ½ mile.

Friday will be an even warmer day, and highs are expected to reach the mid-50s, putting us about 20 degrees above average. Clouds will also be on the increase through the day with the approach of our next weather system. Overnight and into early Saturday morning, a cold front will be approaching from the southwest and showers will start to ramp up. Most of the precipitation should end near sunrise and we’re only expecting a trace to possibly 1/4″ of rain.

With the passage of the cold front, temperatures will readjust and drop down with highs in the lower 40s on Saturday. Then on Saturday evening, as temperatures continue to drop, a short wave moving in from the northwest will provide a bit of instability, causing some snow flurries, and maybe a bit of accumulation for northern counties in our viewing area. A dusting up to 1/2″ could be seen by Sunday morning.

Sunday into the beginning of the workweek, skies will brighten with more sun, but temperatures will continue to stay chilly with highs only in the 30s, and overnight lows in the low 20s.

