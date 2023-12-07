Dane Co. officials reporting ‘high’ respiratory illness cases

DANE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Wisconsin and heath officials want to make sure you and your family are doing what you can do protect yourself.

Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) officials are reporting all respiratory illnesses are in the “high” level, while COVID-19 cases are “low,” flu and RSV infections are at “substantial” levels and are continuing to rise.

PHMDC said the increase in Dane Co. cases started around mid-October, but it’s not too late to get your flu vaccine.

“The flu shot is always worth getting,” PHMDC Communications Coordinator Morgan Finke said. “It makes a difference in preventing illness and how sick you get from the flu. So absolutely getting your flu shot is beneficial for anyone.”

Finke added the flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor by 40 to 60 percent.

SSM Health officials in Madison are reporting urgent care centers are already seeing an increase in patients, which is also leading to long wait times.

