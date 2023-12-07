Deaths from tainted cantaloupe increase to 3 in U.S. and 5 in Canada

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of...
Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupe has now killed eight people — three in the U.S. and five in Canada, health officials reported Thursday.

Dozens more illnesses were reported by both countries. In the U.S., at least 230 people have been ill in 38 states and 96 have been hospitalized since mid-November, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The tainted cantaloupe was also shipped to Canada, where 129 cases have been reported, including 44 hospitalizations, health officials reported.

Many of the people who fell ill reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe in clamshell packages and trays sold in stores. Consumers should not buy, eat or serve cantaloupe, if they don’t know the source, the CDC said.

New recalls of whole and pre-cut fruit have been added to a growing list, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Last week, Cut Fruit Express initiated a recall of cantaloupe chunks and fruit mixes containing cantaloupe. On Tuesday, TGD Cuts, LLC launched a recall of specific fresh fruit cup, clamshell and tray products that contained cantaloupe from the company TruFresh.

Health officials are still working to determine whether additional products are linked to the illnesses.

Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
LaFleur fuels rumors of Taylor Swift’s arrival for Packers vs Chiefs at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest
Authorities say she left a loaded gun in a worn and tattered cardboard box in her car.
Mother of Florida boy accused of football practice shooting now charged with felony
Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of...
Mother arrested after son seen shooting teens
As war rages in Ukraine and Gaza, lines are drawn in Washington over sending aid. (CNN, SENATE...
The fight over aid to Israel and Ukraine
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe