Throw these applesauce brands away, Wisconsin health officials warn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Certain brands of applesauce have been linked to cases of lead poisoning in several states, including Wisconsin.

Three suspected cases of lead poisoning in Wisconsin are currently being investigated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

DHS is urging consumers and food retailers to dispose of the following brands of applesauce puree:

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches

Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches

Schnucks applesauce variety pack

Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches

DHS says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for the brands, which have products that may contain harmful levels of lead.

A child has lead poisoning when their blood lead level measures greater than or equal to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL), according to DHS.

DHS says the following stores sold recalled products:

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Amazon, Dollar Tree, and other online outlets.

Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack are sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores.

Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches are sold at Weis grocery stores.

