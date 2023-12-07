DNR advises how to avoid confusion in recycling bins this holiday season

Avoiding Confusion in the Recycling Bins
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we inch closer to finding gifts under the tree, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is sending a reminder about recycling etiquette.

After unwrapping any presents, remember not to recycle anything with glitter. You also should not recycle any foil or paper that can’t be torn.

Be sure items are empty of all liquid, and try not to crush or flatten cans or bottles, which makes it more difficult to process.

Other things that don’t belong in the green bin include tissue paper, holiday light strings and batteries or electronics. DNR officials say avoiding these items can help keep workers safe, in part because of the risk of fire.

“In Wisconsin in the last year, we’ve had several very large fires at recycling and waste facilities and then collection trucks. These fires put workers and firefighters at risk and have caused millions of dollars in damage. So don’t put any electronics or batteries in your recycling bin or cart,” said Sarah Murray, Wisconsin DNR.

If you do need to get rid of electronic waste, the DNR says there are hundreds of recycling drop-off sites across the state. You can visit the DNR’s website to find out where to drop them off.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
LaFleur fuels rumors of Taylor Swift’s arrival for Packers vs Chiefs at Lambeau Field
Scam texts
Wisconsin DOT is not offering a refund

Latest News

Pardeeville's Chandler Park lights up for 10th season in 2023.
Holiday display lights up Pardeeville’s Chandler Park for 10th season
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
More than 6 billion pounds of fresh produce end up unharvested or unsold each year, according...
Geezer Gleaners; saving food and feeding families
Centro Hispano celebrated its 40th anniversary at the Monona Terrace Thursday.
Centro Hispano celebrates 40 years, looks ahead to opening new building
Centro Hispano of Dane County is celebrating its 40th year serving the Latino community.
Centro Hispano celebrates 40 years, looks ahead to opening new building