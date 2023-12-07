Family of Sauk Co. woman killed comments on suspect’s court appearance

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Three years after a Sauk County woman’s body was found in a rural area of Chippewa County, her family said they are thankful the man charged in her death is finally in custody.

In October 2020, investigators said the body of Rosaly Rodriguez was found at an abandoned farm in the Town of Wheaton. She was pregnant at the time. Investigators said the man later charged in her death, Jose Dominguez-Garcia, took off and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was finally taken into custody this past Thanksgiving in Missouri.

Rosaly Rodriguez's remains were found in a suitcase in October of 2020. (WEAU)

Dominguez-Garcia appeared in Chippewa County Court by video on Wednesday for the first time since his arrest. His bond was set at $1 million.

An attorney representing the family of Rodriguez said they are thankful he is finally facing justice.

“That’s a big relief for the father,” Julian Andriusis, the lawyer of the family of Rodriguez said. “He feels, I guess it brings relief to the people when somebody gets arrested.”

Dominguez-Garcia is facing first-degree intentional homicide charges, along with hiding a corpse. Rodriguez of Reedsburg, Wis. was found in a suitcase at an abandoned farm along County Highway T.

“A vehicle linked to the defendant was found abandoned and appeared to have been used to transport the suitcase with the body to Chippewa County,” Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said.

Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia was caught by Gladstone police on November 23 after three years on the run from a first-degree murder charge. (Gladstone Police Department)

Newell said Dominguez-Garcia also bought a cell phone in Eau Claire down the road from the farm. According to the criminal complaint, when Rodriguez was reported missing, Dominguez-Garcia told investigators they had gotten into an argument where she told him she did not want to see him anymore and that she was pregnant with another man’s child. After her body was found, Dominguez-Garcia was named as a suspect in her death.

In a victim statement sent to the court by Rodriguez’s father, he said in part quote: “I will never be able to recover the love that I had for my daughter again, that this criminal murderer has taken away the greatest treasure I had.”

On Nov. 30, Jose Dominguez-Garcia was returned to Chippewa County from Missouri where he was arrested. He was arrested in Gladstone, Mo. after automated license plate readers detected a vehicle with stolen plates. Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot and contacted the driver whom they eventually identified as Dominguez-Garcia. He is being held in Chippewa County Jail on charges related to the homicide of Rosaly Rodriguez.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.