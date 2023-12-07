Final Days to donate to Madison Reading Project’s Book Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Reading Project’s 4th Annual Community Book Drive is wrapping up on Dec. 8, but donations can still be made through the end of the year.

As of Thursday, Madison Reading Project is just $10,000 away from meeting its goal of raising $100,000 to provide thousands of books for children in Madison.

“You know people definitely think about toys, making sure every kid has a toy for the holidays season but a book I think also has that two-fold: It’s a personalized gift that someone has selected for you but then it’s also something to do and something to keep,” Madison Reading Project’s Founder and Executive Director Rowan Childs said.

Donations can be made here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.