Fmr. Sun Prairie SRO accused of sexually assaulting a student pleads not guilty

Lamont Crockett appeared in Dane County Circuit Court for his arraignment, where the plea was entered on his behalf.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Sun Prairie school resource officer accused of sexually assaulting a high school student pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, court records indicate.

Crockett, 34, is accused of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material. After he was charged in September, Crockett was released on a $500 signature bond.

He will appear in court next on Jan. 30, 2024, for a status conference.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim would have been around 16 years old around the time of the alleged encounters, which prosecutors say happened between January 2018 and June 2019 and were only reported recently. It cited statements given by the victim this summer to Madison Police Dept. investigators, saying the student had considered Crockett a mentor at the time of the alleged incidents.

Crockett is currently a law enforcement officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation, Madison Police Department previously reported, noting he had been placed on administrative leave. The agency added he had been hired as a Medical Fraud Investigator and, in addition to being on administrative leave, he has no access to DOJ offices or equipment.

