River Valley High School brings in new manufacturing technology, aims to train students towards career in trades

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - River Valley High School is showcasing new technology to help train students in the trades.

The equipment gives students the opportunity to learn advanced manufacturing.

“It’s the beginning of a step-by-step regional process,” Cooperation Education Service Agency 3 career coordinator Tom Martin said.

Martin said CESA 3 wants to bring manufacturing curriculum to schools across southwest Wisconsin.

River Valley High School held an open house Wednesday night showcasing its new manufacturing equipment for students. (NBC15)

“This is not about Richland County, it’s about our entire region here in southwest Wisconsin making sure that as it relates to advanced manufacturing, every man and woman is as career-ready as possible,” Martin said.

Thanks to a collaboration with CESA 3, the manufacturing curriculum has become a reality for River Valley High School.

“We’ve made a really concerted effort to make sure that we’re keeping up with technology education,” River Valley School District Administrator Loren Glasbrenner said.

The technology allows students to get hands-on training with modern manufacturing equipment.

“For us to get them career ready, specifically for some of the high need industries in our area, we have to make sure they have some really specific skills that get them ready for the job,” Glasbrenner said.

The equipment helps prepare students for manufacturing careers right after they graduate.

Glasbrenner said he hopes River Valley students can help fill manufacturing jobs right in their community.

“To get kids into jobs such as manufacturing right away, it is crucial,” Glasbrenner said. “For a school district, we have to make sure we are meeting our community’s needs.”

The school hopes to expand the curriculum to surrounding school districts over the next three years. This includes Richland Center, Riverdale and Ithaca.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.