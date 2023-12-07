Ice Age Trail receives National Park Service unit status

Ice Age Trail Lodi Marsh segment trailhead
Ice Age Trail Lodi Marsh segment trailhead(Erin Sullivan)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail will now be recognized as a unit of the National Park System, officials announced on Thursday.

The Ice Age Trail and North Country Scenic Trail were both given the status change, which provide them with improved management resources and access to federal funds. They will also be included on official National Park Service maps.

Executive Director and CEO of the Ice Age Trail Alliance Luke Kloberdanz described it as a momentous moment.

“Unit status gives the Trail, and its volunteers, the recognition it duly deserves,” Kloberdanz stated. “Make no mistake: the Ice Age Trail is world-class and the number of hours Alliance volunteers devote to it consistently rank among the top in all the National Park Service.”

The Ice Age Trail stretches nearly 1,200 miles in Wisconsin, consisting of rolling hills, lakes, ridges and river valleys. Around 2.3 million people were estimated to have visited the trail annually, according to a 2019 study, and that number is expected to have increased.

According to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, more than 100,000 hours were dedicated to trail-related volunteer activities in fiscal year 2023. This includes trail outreach, maintenance and building.

The North Country Scenic Trail is expected to be a 4,600-mile-long path when completed and cross through counties in northern Wisconsin.

