Madison abortion rights advocate says her work isn’t done

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin abortion rights advocates momentarily celebrate what they’re calling a small win in the battle for reproductive freedom, but say it’s not over yet.

On Tuesday, a Dane County Circuit Court Judge ruled that the 1849 abortion ban does not legally prevent the service from happening.

Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul held a press conference on Wednesday celebrating that the judge sided with him in a suit he filed in 2022.

Madison woman Kim Gasper has marched in favor of abortion access for decades and feels it’s important to keep up the work, even after re-gaining access following the ruling.

”I’ve been probably to hundreds of abortions rights demonstrations since I had my abortion around 37 years ago now,” Gasper said. ”Honestly, I’m very proud to know the human beings I marched with and I respect the work that they do and it’s really going to take so many more of us to be confident, courageous and get out there and make our demands. I have every faith in people’s ability to do that.”

Gasper thinks Monday’s ruling against the 1849 ban is only a small victory.

”It’s not the end of the road,” she said. “It’s never the end of the road.”

Madison abortion advocate says their work isn't done (Marcus Aarsvold)

AG Kaul agreed and anticipates other attorneys will try to appeal the latest decision.

”Freedom wins, equality wins and women’s health wins. This is a momentous victory,” he said. “But we also recognize that this is not the end of the road. This decision can be appealed and I expect that it likely will be, other courts can weigh in on this, but for now this is a major win for reproductive freedom.”

Gasper plans to keep marching until abortions are available and affordable throughout Wisconsin.

“Even if the state Supreme Court decides that they are going to go back to the 1994 legislation, that has all of those restrictions... we’re still not talking about abortion available for everybody on demand,” she said. “That’s going to take massive numbers of people in the streets. I fully intend on organizing those marches until everybody can control their own fertility and their own bodies.”

Madison abortion advocate says their work isn't done (Marcus Aarsvold)

The Sheboygan County District Attorney said he plans to appeal the decision.

Pro-life organization Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Appling commended the potential appeal. She said her organization is disappointed in the recent circuit court ruling.

Appling sent out the following statement:

“While this decision is not surprising, it is very disappointing; and we believe it is a wrong interpretation of the pertinent statute. We agree with defendant Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski’s statement that the statute plainly applies to consensual abortion, made very clear by the exception in the statute for the life of the mother. No such exception would be necessary if the statute applied exclusively to feticide, the intentional killing of an unborn child without the woman’s consent. Additionally, the statute is titled ‘Abortion.’ Had the legislature intended the law to apply to feticide, it would have had a different title.”

If the most recent ruling is appealed, it would go to appellate court and then could end up in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.