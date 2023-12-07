Madison officer nearly struck by suspect vehicle attempting to flee, police say

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man pulled over for speeding on Madison’s east side nearly hit a police officer while trying to drive away from the scene, the police department alleged.

Madison Police Department reported the driver was going nearly 75 mph on South Stoughton Road, near Milwaukee Street, where the speed limit is 55 mph.

MPD said as an officer performed the traffic stop, the driver hit the gas and nearly struck the officer while trying to get away. The officer had to jolt out of the way to avoid being hit.

Authorities arrested the 40-year-old driver and took him to the Dane County Jail on a charge of eluding. MPD said he was cited for speeding, operating without a license and reckless driving.

The vehicle involved in the traffic stop was registered to a rental car company, the department noted.

