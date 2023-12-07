Motorcycle driver hospitalized, cited after Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken the hospital and cited for speeding Tuesday evening after his motorcycle crashed with a sedan on Madison’s east side.

The Madison Police Department says an 18-year-old was driving his motorcycle northbound on High Crossing Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, a 64-year-old was driving a sedan and while attempting to turn east onto Nelson Road, collided with the motorcycle in the intersection.

MPD says the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet, but taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

After reviewing video from nearby businesses, the motorcycle was cited for speeding, MPD said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.