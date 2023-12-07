Motorcycle driver hospitalized, cited after Madison crash

(MGN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken the hospital and cited for speeding Tuesday evening after his motorcycle crashed with a sedan on Madison’s east side.

The Madison Police Department says an 18-year-old was driving his motorcycle northbound on High Crossing Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, a 64-year-old was driving a sedan and while attempting to turn east onto Nelson Road, collided with the motorcycle in the intersection.

MPD says the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet, but taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

After reviewing video from nearby businesses, the motorcycle was cited for speeding, MPD said.

