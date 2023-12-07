‘Prolific burglar’ arrested in string of property crimes, Madison Police say

A man described by Madison Police Department as a “prolific burglar” was arrested in a string of property crimes, along with another person.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MPD explained Tuesday that its Burglary Crime Unit, MPD District officials and Dane County law enforcement were working together on crimes ranging from burglaries to stolen vehicles. The agencies worked together in October and November .

Police say the evidence they collected from the cases led them to Jeffrey Hoffman, who was out on bail at the time of the property crimes for similar offenses. MPD described Hoffman, 36, of having a long criminal history. He has previously been convicted of charges including burglary, theft and fleeing an officer.

Hoffman faces the following charges on the most recent offenses:

  • Seven counts of burglary of a building or dwelling
  • Two counts of driving and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent
  • Four counts of taking and driving a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent
  • One count of attempting to take and drive a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent
  • One count of possession of burglarious tools
  • One count of resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Four counts of felony bail jumping
  • Two counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property
  • One count of misdemeanor theft

The other suspect is accused of:

  • Two counts of burglary of a building or dwelling
  • One count of criminal damage to property
  • One count of misdemeanor theft
  • One count of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer

MPD noted more charges could be added as the investigation continues.

