Reported drowsy driver leads to crash damaging six cars

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six cars were damaged after a tired driver allegedly swerved across the road near Kieler Wednesday morning.

Only one of the six cars was drivable afterward, with the rest needing to be towed from the area, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, a witness reported a crash on Hwy 151 near Kieler.

One witness said a Chevrolet Impala had been swerving across the rumble strip going Southbound for two miles before the 20-year-old Impala driver passed a Ford Explorer.

The Explorer had a 63-year-old driver and his 64-year-old wife from Cassville, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials say the 20-year-old started to merge into the Explorer, then swerved away, losing control, and slamming into the other car.

The Explorer then went off the highway, crashing through the fence of Southwest Health’s Kieler Clinic, and hitting four parked cars in the clinic parking lot.

The 20-year-old then drove into the median, and the car stopped.

The sheriff’s office says the Impala driver got very little sleep the night before, and was trying to drive to school.

Only one of the six total cars was able to drive away from the scene, officials say. It was one of the four parked cars.

The two in the Explorer were taken to the hospital with possible injuries. The 20-year-old was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

