Son and grandson convicted of killing Dodgeville woman

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A jury convicted a Dodgeville woman’s son and grandson of homicide in connection with her 2021 death.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) says in July of 2021, a woman was found dead in her home in Dodgeville, carbon monoxide determined to be a contributing factor in her cause of death.

The criminal complaint states that there were no obvious sources to explain elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the victim’s home.

The DOJ says Aric L. Way, 51, of Glendale, the victim’s son, was seen purchasing products known to react together to create carbon monoxide. Philip G. Schmidt-Way, 28, of Loveland, Colorado, the victim’s grandson, was seen on camera at the victim’s home on the night of her death.

According to the DOJ, the victim had recently agreed to sell the family farm, which Schmidt-Way was set to inherit upon the victim’s death.

Thursday, the DOJ says an Iowa County Jury found Schmidt-Way and Way guilty of First-Degree Intentional Homicide in connection to the victim’s death.

