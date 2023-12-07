No injuries reported after train derails in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is responding to a train derailment Thursday morning on Madison’s east side.

MPD says crews are on the 4100 block of Sycamore Avenue helping direct traffic following the derailment.

The derailment happened just before 10 a.m. and was due to a malfunction with the train, according to MPD. No injuries have been reported.

