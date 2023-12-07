No injuries reported after train derails in Madison

The Madison Police Department is responding to a train derailment Thursday morning on Madison's east side.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is responding to a train derailment Thursday morning on Madison’s east side.

MPD says crews are on the 4100 block of Sycamore Avenue helping direct traffic following the derailment.

Train derailment reported on Madison's east side
Train derailment reported on Madison's east side

The derailment happened just before 10 a.m. and was due to a malfunction with the train, according to MPD. No injuries have been reported.

NBC15 crews are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as new information comes into our newsroom.

