Warmer Temperature for the Next Couple of Days

Lots of sun today

Highs near 50° today

Turning cooler by Sunday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have milder temperatures in the forecast today and tomorrow. A warm front is approaching from the west. It will move through the region early this morning. Behind that front southerly, wind and sunshine will bring in well above average temperatures.

Highs today are expected to top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few scattered clouds will make their way in overnight and into tomorrow, but temperatures are going to be even warmer. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s across much of southern Wisconsin for tomorrow with some spots potentially even getting into the upper 50s.

What’s Coming Up...

Things will change though as we head into the upcoming weekend. A wave of low pressure will make its way in from the southwest, and the cold front associated with that low, will sweep across the state during the day Saturday. The area of low pressure and front will bring considerable rainfall to the region later Friday night and into Saturday.

Looking Ahead...

It will also bring in much cooler air for the second part of the weekend and into the first part of next week. High temperatures will return to near average in the mid 30s. It does look like there will be an extended period of dry weather, beginning Sunday and continuing well into next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.