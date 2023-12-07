Wisconsin DNR says plan ahead for holiday tree disposal

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Wisconsinites to make their plan to properly dispose of holiday trees.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Officials at the DNR recommend chipping or composting yard waste. That organic waste takes up landfill space, has value for gardening and creates harmful greenhouse gases when it breaks down in landfills.

Recycling and Solid Waste Section Manager Kate Strom-Hiorns says the DNR is looking into what each city does when it comes to tree disposal.

“Every year our municipalities that provide recycling services to their residents are required to report to us on what they did in the past year, their tonage of certain recyclables and we’re just adding a question on this year to ask about like I noted, do you collect holiday trees and if so what do you do with them?” Strom-Hiorns said.

Check the Wisconsin Recycling Market’s directory for a list of licensed compost facilities.

