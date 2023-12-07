Woman arrested at Meriter Hospital after allegedly hitting nurse multiple times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a woman Wednesday evening after she allegedly caused a disturbance and hit a nurse several times at an area hospital.

Officers with the Madison Police Department (MPD) were dispatched at around 7 p.m. to Meriter Hospital, located on the 200 block of South Park Street.

MPD says an allegedly intoxicated 44-year-old woman hit a nurse multiple times at the hospital. According to police, the nurse was checking on the woman when the incident occurred.

The woman was arrested for battery to a health care worker, disorderly conduct, and felony bail jumping.

