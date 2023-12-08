4 suspects on the run after fiery crash near UW-Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Four suspects are still on the run Thursday after allegedly going on a driving rampage in a stolen car, hitting a bicyclist and other cars before crashing, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The incident happened near UW-Milwaukee’s campus after a report of a car theft happening, TMJ4 reports. Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver took off.

The vehicle struck a bicyclist and later hit three vehicles before coming to a stop. The suspect vehicle caught fire, and it wasn’t long until police say it was fully engulfed.

A student coming home from class at UWM said he saw massive flames and discovered it was actually his car that was on top of the pile-up.

“As I got closer, I realized all that could be my car and sure enough it was,” Josh Delfield said.

Police say only one of the three other vehicles had people inside at the time and that the person was not injured.

According to TMJ4, police said preliminary information indicated the four suspects included three men and a woman with yellow hair.

