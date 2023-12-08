Authorities search Beloit property in human trafficking investigation

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities searched a Beloit property on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team searched a property on the 1500 block of Porter Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

The agency did not say if it found anything in the home, but noted there is not current threat to the community.

The investigation is still open, Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office added.

